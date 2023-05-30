×
Mercedes' Full Electrification Requires 8 Gigafactories

Ola Kallenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz addresses the media at company headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, Feb. 17, 2023. (Daniel Roland/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 30 May 2023 11:54 AM EDT

Mercedes-Benz would need at least 200 GWH battery capacity or roughly 8 gigafactories worldwide to go close to full electrification, the company's CEO Ola Kallenius told Reuters.

"Whereas we cannot exactly foresee the market … if you do the math on Mercedes, if you want to go close to full electrification, we need, as Mercedes worldwide, minimum 200 GWh. We made the calculation that, just roughly, that should be around for us 8 gigafactories around the world," he told Reuters.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


