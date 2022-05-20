×
Tags: mercedes benz auction | private collector | 300 slr uhlenhaut coupe | 143 million

Mercedes Claims Record $143M for Rare Gullwing Coupe

Mercedes rare coupe
The Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR W196S Uhlenhaut Coupe at The 29th Techno-Classica Essen in Essen, Germany. The Uhlenhaut Coupe that sold for $143 million at auction has gullwing doors. (Getty Images, 2017 file photo)

Friday, 20 May 2022 12:16 PM

German automaker Mercedes-Benz said Thursday that it has auctioned an extremely rare car from its company collection for a roaring 135 million euros ($143 million).

The company said the price paid by a private collector earlier this month for the 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe, with its distinctive gullwing doors, makes it the most valuable car of all time. The claim couldn't be independently verified.

Mercedes Benz said the proceeds would be used to launch a fund providing scholarships for young people to learn about and research environmental science and decarbonization. The greenhouse gas carbon dioxide, released by burning fossil fuels, is largely blamed for climate change.

The car was one of just two prototypes built in 1955, and named after the company's then-chief engineer Rudolf Uhlenhaut.

“We would like to encourage a new generation to follow in Rudolf Uhlenhaut’s innovative footsteps and develop amazing new technologies, particularly those that support the critical goal of decarbonization and resource preservation,” the CEO of Mercedes-Benz Group, Ola Kallenius, said.

The company's said its collection comprises some 1,100 cars dating back to 1886.
 

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


