US Home Sale Price Hits Record $383,725

The median U.S. home sale price hit a record $383,725 in the four weeks ended April 21, up 5.2% from a year earlier, according to Redfin.

The median asking price increased 6.7% to $415,925.

With 30-year mortgages now charging an average 7.1% interest rate and home prices continuing to climb, the median monthly housing cost has risen 13% to a record $2,843.

With home listings still in short supply, nearly a third, 29.8% of homes, are selling above their listing price. Only 6% of sellers are dropping their asking price.

In this market, say Redfin Economic Research Lead Chen Zhao, sellers need to be realistic and buyers need to have enough means.

“My advice to sellers is to price your home fairly,” Zhao says. “Even though sellers are getting top dollar at the moment, they should price competitively to attract buyers from the start and avoid having to drop their price as stubbornly high mortgage rates eat into buying budgets.”

Zhao’s advice to buyers is to “accept that this year is probably not the time to find a dream deal. Price growth may cool slightly in the coming months if mortgage rates stay high or rates fall slightly. Overall housing costs are likely to remain elevated for the foreseeable future.”

Mortgage-purchase applications, Redfin said, ticked down by -1% in the past four weeks. New listings rose 10.2%.