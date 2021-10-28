McDonald's Jacking Up Menu Prices by 6 Percent

Forced to raise its hourly wages to attract and retain workers, as well as to give raises averaging 15% to workers already on its payroll, McDonald's is in the process of raising its menu prices. So reports Dow Jones.

All told, McDonald's payroll costs are up 10% this year, while costs for the commodities that America's leading fast-food chain pays, are going to go up 3.5% to 4% in the final months of 2021. This is up from the 2% pace at which such commodities -- food, paper, plastic utensils, etc. -- had been increasing year-to-date.



All told, McDonald's customers can expect to "have it their way" for 6% more.



Starbucks is experiencing similar labor and cost pressures. It announced earlier this week that its average hourly wage will rise to $17 by year-end, up from its current $14. Baristas will get a 5% bump, and those who have been with the coffee chain for five or more years can apply for a 10% raise.



Many other big American chains are also raising hourly wages to attract and retain workers, including Chipolte Mexican Grill Inc., Del Taco Restaurants and Brinker International, which owns Chili's.



On the bright side, fast-food restaurants report same-store sales for the quarter ended Sept. 30 are up, with customers ordering more food and drinks and, so far, not blinking at the price increases.



In the third quarter, for instance, McDonald's net income was $2.15 billion on $6.2 billion in sales, which themselves were up 14% from the previous quarter.





