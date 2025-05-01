WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: mcdonalds | sales | consumer | confidence | tariffs

McDonald's Global Sales Post Surprise Drop

McDonald's Global Sales Post Surprise Drop
McDonald's restaurant signs are shown in in East Palestine, Ohio. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Thursday, 01 May 2025 04:34 PM EDT

McDonald's posted a surprise decline in first-quarter global comparable sales on Thursday, as demand from cash-strapped diners in its key markets faltered on uncertainty sparked by chaotic tariffs.

The company was navigating the "toughest of market conditions," CEO Chris Kempczinski said, as global comparable sales fell 1%, while analysts on average had estimated a 0.95% rise.

McDonald's shares fell about 2% in premarket trading after the results. The stock has gained about 10% this year.

The disruptive nature of President Donald Trump's trade policy has worsened wallet pressures felt by lower-income customers in the U.S. and Europe.

Policy flip-flops have hurt businesses across industries, threatening to push up costs and upend supply chains.

The U.S. economy is struggling, with latest data showing it contracted for the first time in three years in the first quarter, ramping up the chances of a recession in 2025.

McDonald's results echoed recent warnings from restaurant operators Domino's Pizza, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Starbucks that Americans were spending less on dining out.

The Chicago, Illinois-based company has attempted to spur demand by ramping up its value menu offers, including limited time deals on its burgers and fries, similar to its rivals.

Still, comparable sales in the U.S., McDonald's biggest market, slumped 3.6% in the first quarter, steeper than a 0.5% drop estimated by analysts, according to the data compiled by LSEG.

However, its business segment where restaurants are operated by local partners, stood out with a 3.5% growth compared to last year, led by a sales recovery in the Middle East and Japan.

A demand hit in the Middle East showed signs of abating after last year's widespread informal boycotts of Western fast-food chains over their perceived pro-Israel stance in the Gaza conflict.

McDonald's reported quarterly adjusted net income of $1.92 billion, a 2% drop from 2024. Excluding items, it earned $2.67 per share.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
McDonald's posted a surprise decline in first-quarter global comparable sales on Thursday, as demand from cash-strapped diners in its key markets faltered on uncertainty sparked by chaotic tariffs.
mcdonalds, sales, consumer, confidence, tariffs
309
2025-34-01
Thursday, 01 May 2025 04:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved