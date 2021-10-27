×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | McDonalds | Results

McDonald's Sales Surge 14 Percent, as Virus Restrictions Ease

McDonald's Sales Surge 14 Percent, as Virus Restrictions Ease
(AP)

Wednesday, 27 October 2021 07:16 AM

McDonald’s reported stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter, boosted by larger orders and higher prices on the menu.

Revenue jumped 14% to $6.2 billion in the July-September period, the Chicago burger giant said Wednesday. That beat Wall Street’s forecast of $6 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, rose 12.7% as coronavirus restrictions eased in most markets. Analysts had expected a 10% increase.

McDonald’s net income rose 22% to $2.1 billion for the quarter. Per-share earnings of $2.86 also beat analysts’ forecast of $2.46.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
McDonald's reported stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter, boosted by larger orders and higher prices on the menu.
McDonalds, Results
95
2021-16-27
Wednesday, 27 October 2021 07:16 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved