WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: mcdonalds | energy drinks | red bull | dr. pepper | keurig

McDonald's Menu Adds Energy Drinks, Crafted Sodas

McDonald's Menu Adds Energy Drinks, Crafted Sodas
(AP)

Monday, 13 April 2026 10:45 AM EDT

McDonald's is preparing to introduce a Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer as part of a broader revamp of its cold drink menu at its U.S. restaurants later this year, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing company documents.

The new beverages, slated to roll out next month, include a Dirty Dr Pepper and a Mango Pineapple Refresher, the report said.

Here are the details:

McDonald’s energy drink offerings are expected to go on sale starting in August, according to the Wall Street Journal, though Reuters could not immediately verify the report and the company did not respond to a request for comment.

The chain plans to price the new drinks below competitors such as Starbucks, Dutch Bros, and Sonic as it looks to attract price-conscious diners amid economic uncertainty.

Earlier this month, McDonald’s rolled out menu items priced at $3 or less, along with a $4 breakfast deal in the U.S. Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski said in February there were growing signs the company’s value strategy was gaining traction, including increased visits from lower-income consumers.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
McDonald's is preparing to introduce a Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer as part of a broader revamp of its cold drink menu at its U.S. restaurants later this year, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing company documents.
mcdonalds, energy drinks, red bull, dr. pepper, keurig
174
2026-45-13
Monday, 13 April 2026 10:45 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved