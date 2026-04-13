McDonald's Menu Adds Energy Drinks, Crafted Sodas

McDonald's is preparing to introduce a Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer as part of a broader revamp of its cold drink menu at its U.S. restaurants later this year, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing company documents.

The new beverages, slated to roll out next month, include a Dirty Dr Pepper and a Mango Pineapple Refresher, the report said.

Here are the details:

McDonald’s energy drink offerings are expected to go on sale starting in August, according to the Wall Street Journal, though Reuters could not immediately verify the report and the company did not respond to a request for comment.

The chain plans to price the new drinks below competitors such as Starbucks, Dutch Bros, and Sonic as it looks to attract price-conscious diners amid economic uncertainty.

Earlier this month, McDonald’s rolled out menu items priced at $3 or less, along with a $4 breakfast deal in the U.S. Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski said in February there were growing signs the company’s value strategy was gaining traction, including increased visits from lower-income consumers.