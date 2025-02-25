McDonald's Skips Egg Surcharges to Attract Customers

McDonald's said Tuesday it would not impose any surcharges when serving eggs as part of its meals and will also launch $1 McMuffins on its app, in a move to attract consumers in the United States.

"Unlike others making news recently, you definitely WON'T see McDonald's USA issuing surcharges on eggs, which are 100% cage-free and sourced in the U.S.," Michael Gonda, McDonald's chief impact officer for North America, wrote in a post on LinkedIn.

The burger giant has been aiming to attract lower-to-middle income consumers who have been shying away from splurging on dining out amid rising inflationary woes.

Americans have been grappling with higher egg prices at retailers including Walmart owing to increasing cases of bird flu, or avian influenza, which has hit egg production in chickens.

U.S. diner chain Waffle House has added a 50-cent surcharge for every egg in a customer's order, the company had said earlier this month.

McDonald's posted its biggest decline in U.S. sales during its latest earnings report, even as its global sales saw a surprise increase.