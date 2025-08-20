WATCH TV LIVE

McDonald's to Offer Discounted Combo Meals

A McDonald's Big Mac sandwich is seen at a McDonald's restaurant in Robinson Township, Pa. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Wednesday, 20 August 2025 06:10 AM EDT

McDonald's and its franchisees agreed to discount eight popular combo meal offerings by 15%, and offer $5 and $8 specials, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

The move follows weeks of discussions between McDonald's and restaurant operators, including the company offering financial support if franchisees agreed to drop prices, the report said, citing people involved in the discussions.

McDonald's did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

