McDonald's to Debut 'CosMc's' Eateries Next Year

McDonald’s is working on a new spinoff restaurant called CosMc’s that it will debut in limited regions of the U.S. in 2024, the New York Post reports.

“CosMc’s is a small-format concept with all the DNA of McDonald’s, but its own unique personality,” CEO Chris Kenpczinski said during McDonald’s earnings call Thursday.

The fast-food chain will reveal more information about CosMc’s on its investor day in December.

CosMc was a yellow-colored being part alien, part robot that began appearing in McDonald’s advertisements in 1987. Six-armed CosMc’s back story is that he came down from space when he discovered McDonald’s hamburgers and fries.

In the ad, CosMc says, “Hi-ho Earth people, CosMc here. I popped in from outer space on a trade mission.”

CosMc was one of several characters McDonald’s created for its fictional McDonaldland, which it rolled out in 1971.

McDonald’s brought back its purple mascot Grimace this year with a limited-edition milkshake and Happy Meal that got added mileage when people posted photos of themselves with the Grimace limited-edition treats on social media. The marketing campaign helped McDonald’s $6.5 billion second quarter revenue top Wall Street expectations of $6.27 billion.

On the digital front, McDonald’s digital investments have made its app much easier to use and have increased convenience for the consumer,” Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, told the Associated Press. “This has paid big dividends in terms of increasing the number of both impulse and planned meal purchases.”