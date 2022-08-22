×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: mcdonalds board of directors | carl icahn | animal welfare policies

Icahn Wants McDonald's Director Out in Board Shift

Icahn Wants McDonald's Director Out in Board Shift
(AP)

Monday, 22 August 2022 01:22 PM EDT

McDonald's Corp. has amended its board, the fast-food chain said on Monday, and the director being replaced had been targeted by activist investor Carl Icahn who sought to tighten the company's animal welfare policies.

Sheila Penrose, who will retire effective Sept. 1, was one of two incumbent board members Icahn sought to replace with his own nominees. In May, investors reelected all 12 of McDonald's directors, including Penrose, handing Icahn a loss in that battle over the treatment of pregnant pigs by pork suppliers.

Days after losing that fight, Icahn ended a similar effort targeting supermarket chain Kroger Co over the way meat producers confine pregnant pigs to crates.

Penrose, who was a McDonald's director for 15 years, led the board's sustainablity and corporate responsibility efforts, the company said in a statement.

Investors have also criticized the Chicago-based company for having too many directors who have served for too long. Chairman Enrique Hernandez has been on the board since 1996, for instance.

On Monday, McDonald's said it elected three new board members: Marriott International Inc. Chief Executive Officer Anthony Capuano, Johnson & Johnson Executive Vice President Jennifer Taubert and Salesforce.com Inc. Chief Financial Officer Amy Weaver. Their tenures begin Oct. 1.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
McDonald's Corp. has amended its board, the fast-food chain said on Monday, and the director being replaced had been targeted by activist investor Carl Icahn who sought to tighten the company's animal welfare policies.
mcdonalds board of directors, carl icahn, animal welfare policies
201
2022-22-22
Monday, 22 August 2022 01:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved