WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: mcdonalds | 5 | dollar | meal | inflation

McDonald's Extends $5 Meal Deal Into December

McDonald's Extends $5 Meal Deal Into December
A sign advertises meal deals at a McDonald's in Burbank, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Thursday, 12 September 2024 10:21 AM EDT

McDonald's extended its $5 value meal offer into December at most of its U.S. locations, the burger chain said Thursday.

The company launched its $5 meal deal late in June and extended it into August in a bid to retain budget-conscious customers shying away from higher fast food prices.

Lower demand at quick service restaurants has fueled the pace of promotions, with Burger King-owner Restaurant Brands , Wendy's and Taco Bell all leaning on value meals to spark customer traffic.

"We're committed to keeping our prices as affordable as possible, which is why we're doubling down with even more ways to save," said Joe Erlinger, president at McDonald's U.S.

McDonald's operates in 13,500 locations across the United States, according to its latest annual report.

Traffic has been stronger at McDonald's restaurants in the current quarter so far, which Jefferies analyst Andy Barish attributed to "more traction (marketing) in the $5 meal deal and other promotions."

McDonald's has seen weaker performance in its past few quarters. It reported a surprise drop in sales worldwide in the three months ended June 30, its first decline in 13 quarters.

The company also announced its fleet of fall deals on Thursday, including offers for free medium fries with any $1 minimum purchase every Friday and 10-piece chicken McNuggets for $1 between Nov. 4 and Dec. 2.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
McDonald's extended its $5 value meal offer into December at most of its U.S. locations, the burger chain said Thursday.
mcdonalds, 5, dollar, meal, inflation
222
2024-21-12
Thursday, 12 September 2024 10:21 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved