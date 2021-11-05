×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | Cybersecurity | Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | McAfee | Advent International

McAfee Nears $10 Billion Deal With Advent International

cybersecurity
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 05 November 2021 04:36 PM

Cybersecurity firm McAfee Corp is nearing a deal to be acquired by U.S. private equity firm Advent International for more than $10 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal could be announced on Monday, although the talks could still fall apart, the report said. McAfee and Advent did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The potential deal comes at a time when the pandemic-driven shift to remote working and a rise in cyber attacks have spurred demand for antivirus and digital security software.

Seeking to create a leader in consumer security software, U.S.-based NortonLifeLock Inc in August agreed to buy London-listed rival Avast Plc for up to $8.6 billion.

Shares of McAfee, which made its market debut last year, closed 20% higher on Friday at $25.46.

The company said in March it would sell its enterprise business to a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group for $4 billion in cash.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Cybersecurity firm McAfee Corp is nearing a deal to be acquired by U.S. private equity firm Advent International for more than $10 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
McAfee, Advent International, cybersecurity
162
2021-36-05
Friday, 05 November 2021 04:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved