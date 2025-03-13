2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus: A Balance of Power, Luxury, and Efficiency

Mazda has long been known for blending sporty driving dynamics with upscale design, and the 2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus continues that tradition. As a two-row, plug-in hybrid SUV, the CX-70 sits between the smaller CX-50 and the three-row CX-90, offering a practical yet refined alternative for those who prioritize efficiency without compromising performance. With its Premium Plus trim, this vehicle aims to compete with luxury SUVs while delivering an engaging driving experience.

But does it succeed in standing out in a growing field of plug-in hybrid SUVs? Let’s break it down.

Powertrain and Performance: A True Mazda with Electrified Power

Mazda enthusiasts will be pleased to know that the CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus offers a spirited driving experience despite its hybrid underpinnings. The plug-in hybrid system is borrowed from the CX-90 PHEV, meaning it features a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor for a combined 323 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque when using premium fuel.

The 8-speed automatic transmission is smooth and responsive, offering quick shifts and a satisfying connection between driver and road. Unlike many hybrids that rely on a continuously variable transmission (CVT), the CX-70's traditional gearbox ensures a more engaging drive, preserving Mazda’s well-known “Zoom-Zoom” character.

Acceleration is brisk, with an estimated 0-60 mph time of around 6.0 seconds, putting it in line with competitors like the Lexus RX 500h or the BMW X5 xDrive50e. The all-wheel-drive (AWD) system is standard and enhances traction, making it suitable for various weather conditions and light off-road use.

Handling remains a Mazda strong suit, with a balanced chassis, sharp steering, and minimal body roll, making it feel more like a sporty crossover than a bulky hybrid SUV. Whether carving through winding roads or navigating city streets, the CX-70 PHEV feels agile and composed—a rare trait in plug-in hybrid SUVs.

Electric Range and Fuel Efficiency

One of the main reasons buyers will consider the CX-70 PHEV over the standard gas version is its plug-in capability. It comes equipped with a 17.8-kWh battery, providing an estimated electric-only range of 26–30 miles. While not the longest EV range in the segment (competitors like the Toyota RAV4 Prime push beyond 40 miles), it’s still enough for most daily commutes.

When the battery is depleted, the gasoline engine seamlessly takes over, and Mazda estimates fuel economy at around 56 MPGe (miles per gallon equivalent) when factoring in electric driving. In traditional hybrid mode, expect around 28-30 mpg combined, making it significantly more efficient than a standard gas-powered SUV.

Charging is relatively quick for a plug-in hybrid. Using a Level 2 charger (240V), the battery can fully recharge in about 2.5 hours. While DC fast charging is not available, this isn't a deal breaker since most owners will charge overnight at home.

Interior and Comfort: A Near-Luxury Experience

Mazda has been steadily pushing into premium territory, and the CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus makes a strong case for itself against luxury rivals. Step inside, and you’re greeted by high-quality materials, elegant design, and meticulous attention to detail.

The Premium Plus trim offers Nappa leather upholstery, soft-touch surfaces, and real wood trim, giving the cabin a truly upscale feel. The heated and ventilated front seats provide excellent support, while the heated rear seats ensure comfort for passengers in colder climates.

A 12.3-inch digital driver display and a matching 12.3-inch infotainment screen come standard, providing a sleek and modern interface. Mazda’s rotary dial control system remains, which some drivers prefer over touchscreen-heavy interfaces. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included, along with a premium Bose sound system for an immersive audio experience.

Cargo space is generous for a two-row SUV, with about 39 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 71 cubic feet with them folded down—plenty of room for road trips, grocery hauls, or weekend adventures.

Technology and Safety: Well-Equipped but Minimalist

Mazda has been integrating more advanced technology into its vehicles, and the CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus is no exception. The infotainment system is intuitive and responsive, though some users may find the lack of a full touchscreen interface a bit limiting.

On the safety front, Mazda includes its i-Activsense suite as standard, featuring:

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Lane-Keep Assist and Lane Departure Warning

Blind-Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Front and Rear Parking Sensors

360-Degree Camera System

A head-up display (HUD) is also included in the Premium Plus trim, providing key driving information directly in the driver’s line of sight.

One standout feature is Mazda’s Driver Attention Alert, which monitors driver behavior and suggests breaks if it detects signs of fatigue—an added layer of safety for long-distance driving.

Driving Experience: Sporty, Smooth, and Confident

Mazda has a reputation for delivering engaging driving experiences, and the CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus doesn't disappoint. Thanks to its rear-biased all-wheel-drive system and well-tuned suspension, it maintains excellent balance through corners while still offering a comfortable and composed ride.

While some plug-in hybrids can feel disconnected due to their powertrain complexity, Mazda manages to integrate the electric and gasoline systems seamlessly. The regenerative braking system is well-calibrated, avoiding the “grabby” feel that plagues some hybrids.

For those who enjoy spirited driving, the Sport mode sharpens throttle response, while the EV mode allows for silent, emissions-free city driving. In hybrid mode, the engine kicks in smoothly when extra power is needed, making highway merging and passing maneuvers effortless.

Pricing and Value: Luxury Feel Without the Luxury Price

The 2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus sits at the top of the CX-70 lineup, with an estimated starting price of around $55,000–$58,000. While this might seem steep for a Mazda, consider that it directly competes with the Lexus RX 500h, BMW X5 PHEV, and Volvo XC60 Recharge, all of which are priced higher.

The Premium Plus trim ensures that buyers get all the bells and whistles without having to pay extra for packages or options. For buyers seeking a luxurious, well-equipped, fuel-efficient, and sporty SUV, the CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus offers an excellent balance of performance and practicality.

Final Verdict: Who Should Buy the CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus?

The 2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus is an excellent choice for buyers who want:

✔ A plug-in hybrid SUV with good electric range and fuel efficiency

✔ A luxury-like interior without the premium brand markup

✔ Engaging driving dynamics that don’t sacrifice comfort

✔ All-wheel drive and a refined powertrain for all-weather capability

✔ Advanced technology and safety features as standard

However, those who need a three-row SUV or a longer electric range may want to consider the CX-90 PHEV or a competitor like the Toyota RAV4 Prime.

Overall, Mazda has crafted a well-rounded plug-in hybrid SUV that delivers sporty performance, premium comfort, and everyday practicality. If you’re in the market for a stylish, fun-to-drive, and efficient midsize SUV, the 2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus deserves a spot on your shortlist. 🚗

Duane Pemberton is the owner of Finish Line Media, a social media marketing company and writes about things that help bring people together. Food, wine, cars and travel. He also founded Duane Paul's BBQ in 2023. A premium BBQ sauce you can find at: www.duanepaulbbq.com.