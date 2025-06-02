Mattel Combines Film, TV Units to Create Mattel Studios

Toy maker Mattel is combining its film and television units to form Mattel Studios, it said Monday, as the company seeks to produce entertainment driven by its brands and potentially repeat the commercial success of the "Barbie" movie.

Mattel Films President Robbie Brenner, who joined the company in 2018, was named president and chief content officer of the combined unit. She will report to the company's chairman and chief executive officer, Ynon Kreiz.

“Our vision for Mattel Studios is to collaborate with leading creators to make standout quality content based on Mattel’s iconic brands that will resonate in culture and appeal to global audiences," Kreiz said in a statement.

Mattel's biggest brand is Barbie and its portfolio also includes Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Matchbox, Masters of the Universe, Polly Pocket and Uno.

"Barbie," the 2023 film starring Margo Robbie and Ryan Gosling, grossed more than $1.4 billion in worldwide box office and received nine Oscar nominations.

Mattel plans to release "Masters of the Universe," a live-action film inspired by the He-Man action figures, in June 2026, and "Matchbox," based on its miniature cars, is slated for a fall 2026 theatrical release

The company has also developed television content like the animated series "Hot Wheels Let’s Race" and "Masters of the Universe: Revolution."

Jennifer Breslow, who previously was president of television and digital media at Legendary Entertainment, was named head of television at Mattel Studios.

Other upcoming projects include "Bob the Builder,” the brand’s first animated theatrical movie featuring actor and singer Anthony Ramos voicing the lead character.

Mattel also has a live-action “Polly Pocket" film in its pipeline, based on the tiny 1980s dolls.