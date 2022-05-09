×
Tags: match | google play | tinder | 30 percent sales fee

Match Sues Google Over 30% Play Store Sales Fee

(AP)

Monday, 09 May 2022 04:22 PM

Dating apps maker Match Group Inc. sued Alphabet Inc'.s Google on Monday, calling the action a "last resort" to prevent Tinder and its other apps from being booted off the Play store for refusing to share up to 30% of their sales.

Match's lawsuit is the latest to target Google's allegedly anticompetitive conduct with the Play store, joining ongoing cases brought by "Fortnite" maker Epic Games, dozens of U.S. state attorneys general and others.

Google did immediately respond to a request for comment on the new filing. But it has said that developers have the option to bypass the Play store and that it has lowered fees and created other programs to address antitrust concerns.

