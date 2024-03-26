×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: mastercard | via | 30 billion | credit card | fee

Mastercard, Visa Reach $30B Settlement Over Swipe Fees

Mastercard, Visa Reach $30B Settlement Over Swipe Fees
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 26 March 2024 09:40 AM EDT

Visa and Mastercard have reached a settlement to cap credit card fees for retailers, resulting in an estimated $30 billion of savings over five years.

The antitrust settlement announced on Tuesday is one of the largest in U.S. history, and upon court approval would resolve claims in litigation that began in 2005.

Retailers had accused Visa and Mastercard of overcharging them on interchange fees, or swipe fees, when shoppers used credit or debit cards, and barring them through "anti-steering" rules from directing customers toward cheaper means of payment.

The settlement would lower interchange rates by four basis points (0.04 percentage points) in the United States for three years, and cap rates for five years.

It would also remove anti-steering restrictions and enable competitive pricing, lawyers for retailers said.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Visa and Mastercard have reached a settlement to cap credit card fees for retailers, resulting in an estimated $30 billion of savings over five years.
mastercard, via, 30 billion, credit card, fee
128
2024-40-26
Tuesday, 26 March 2024 09:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved