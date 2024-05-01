WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: mastercard | earnings

Mastercard Beats as Consumer Spending Defies Inflation

Mastercard Beats as Consumer Spending Defies Inflation
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 01 May 2024 11:47 AM EDT

Mastercard reported first-quarter profit that exceeded Wall Street expectations Wednesday, on higher card spending by consumers despite rising borrowing costs and persistent inflation.

Wage growth and a tight labor market have ensured job security for card users, allowing them to spend without restraint even as the Federal Reserve keeps monetary policy tight.

The payments processor earned $3.31 per share on an adjusted basis, beating estimates of $3.24 a share, according to LSEG data.

"These appear to be solid, though unspectacular, results," HSBC analyst Saul Martinez wrote in a note.

Travel trends in Asia Pacific, which lifted pandemic curbs later than the rest of the world, continued to be a drag due to tougher comparisons from last year.

Mastercard's shares dipped 0.6% as the company's cross-border spending volumes for the first four weeks of April slowed, but it said that was tied to the timing of Easter.

The festival occurred in the first quarter this year compared to April in 2023, leading to tougher year-ago comparisons.

Net revenue rose 10% to $6.35 billion in the first quarter.

Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach said the company does not expect any "dramatic" impact from the estimated $30 billion settlement it, along with rival Visa, signed in March to limit credit and debit card fees for merchants.

The settlement, one of the largest in U.S. history, could pacify critics who have accused the companies of operating a duopoly and end nearly two-decade-long lawsuits.

However, last week retailers, including Target and Walmart, urged a judge to reject the accord, saying it does not go far enough.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Mastercard reported first-quarter profit that exceeded Wall Street expectations Wednesday, on higher card spending by consumers despite rising borrowing costs and persistent inflation.
mastercard, earnings
260
2024-47-01
Wednesday, 01 May 2024 11:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved