×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: mastercard earnings

Mastercard Profit Rises in 3Q on Buoyant Spending

Mastercard Profit Rises in 3Q on Buoyant Spending
(AP)

Thursday, 27 October 2022 08:12 AM EDT

Mastercard Inc. reported a higher third-quarter profit on Thursday, wrapping up a strong three-month period for major U.S. card issuers as consumer spending remained resilient even amid rising concerns of an economic downturn.

Profit came in at $2.5 billion, or $2.58 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with $2.4 billion, or $2.44 per share, a year earlier.

Card issuers tend to make more money when prices rise as they typically charge a percentage of the dollar value of transactions. But inflation accompanied by interest rate hikes can scare consumers into spending less and saving more.

However, those fears have not been reflected materially in card companies' earnings yet. Consumers continue to splurge as borders reopen and a stronger dollar encourages travel overseas.

Excluding one-time costs, the Purchase, New York-based company earned $2.68 per share. Analysts on average had expected $2.56 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

It was not immediately clear if the reported figure was comparable to the estimate.

Reported revenue jumped 15% to $5.8 billion.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Mastercard Inc. reported a higher third-quarter profit on Thursday, wrapping up a strong three-month period for major U.S. card issuers as consumer spending remained resilient even amid rising concerns of an economic downturn.
mastercard earnings
172
2022-12-27
Thursday, 27 October 2022 08:12 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved