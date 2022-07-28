×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: mastercard | credit card spending | inflation

Mastercard Warns of Inflation Pinch After Solid Quarter

Mastercard Warns of Inflation Pinch After Solid Quarter
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 28 July 2022 11:57 AM EDT

Mastercard Inc. warned Thursday that runaway inflation was sapping spending from lower-income customers, after rounding out a strong quarter for card issuers.


LOWER INCOME HARD HIT

Consumers across the globe have been showing signs of cracking in the face of decades-high price pressures, with purchases at retailers including Walmart shifting away from big-ticket items to essentials and groceries.

"In the U.S., what you are seeing is a declining trend in terms of the growth rates on the lower income side of things," Chief Financial Officer Sachin Mehra said on an analyst call.

Mastercard's commentary was less optimistic than rival Visa Inc, which said it was yet to see signs of a pullback in spending from its cardholders.

While spending by affluent consumers and a surge in cross-border volumes have so far provided a bulwark against the downturn, that trend could take a hit as the U.S. economy stares at a recession after two quarters of contraction.

Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach also cited rising interest rates and a natural gas shortage as risks in Europe, the company's second-largest market and where payment volumes have been positive.

TRAVEL BONANZA

In the second quarter, the company's performance was propped up by the strongest summer travel season since the start of the pandemic, thanks to pent-up demand and the easing of COVID-19 curbs.

Cross-border volumes jumped 58% on a local currency basis in the April-June period, helping drive up gross dollar volumes on Mastercard's network by 14% to $2.1 trillion.

The New York-based company reported an adjusted profit of $2.56 per share on net revenue of $5.49 billion. The figures were higher than analysts' estimates of $2.36 per share and $5.26 billion, respectively, according to Refinitiv data.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Mastercard Inc. warned Thursday that runaway inflation was sapping spending from lower-income customers, after rounding out a strong quarter for card issuers.
mastercard, credit card spending, inflation
283
2022-57-28
Thursday, 28 July 2022 11:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved