WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: mary daly | federal reserve | interest | rates

Daly: Fed Will Likely Need to Cut Rates in Coming Months

Daly: Fed Will Likely Need to Cut Rates in Coming Months
Federal Reserve Bank of the United States, Washington, D.C. (AP)

Wednesday, 06 August 2025 04:39 PM EDT

Citing a slowing labor market and her assessment that tariffs pose only a short-term threat to inflation, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly Wednesday said she believes the U.S. central bank will need to cut interest rates soon.

"Inflation, absent tariffs, has been gradually trending down, and with a slowing economy and ongoing restrictive monetary policy, should continue to do so," Daly said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Anchorage Economic Summit, adding that while tariffs will boost inflation in the near-term, they likely won't do so persistently.

Meanwhile, she said, the labor market has softened.

"I would see additional slowing as unwelcome, especially since we know that once the labor market stumbles, it tends to fall quickly and hard," Daly said. "All this means that we will likely need to adjust policy in the coming months."

The Fed decided last week to keep short-term interest rates in their current 4.25%-4.50% range.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Citing a slowing labor market and her assessment that tariffs pose only a short-term threat to inflation, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly Wednesday said she believes the U.S. central bank will need to cut interest rates soon.
mary daly, federal reserve, interest, rates
155
2025-39-06
Wednesday, 06 August 2025 04:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved