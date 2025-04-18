WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: mary daly | fed | uncertainty | economy | markets | rates | inflation

Fed's Daly: Uncertainty Is Not Yet Weighing on Economy

Fed's Daly: Uncertainty Is Not Yet Weighing on Economy
Mary Daly, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, speaks at a conference hosted by The Wall Street Journal in Laguna Beach, California. (Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images/2024 file)

Friday, 18 April 2025 11:33 AM EDT

San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly said Friday uncertainty over Trump administration policies is weighing on sentiment but not yet on U.S. economic growth, even as monetary policy continues to put downward pressure on inflation, leaving the Fed in no rush to adjust interest rates.

"We haven't heard a lot about pulling back and hunkering down," she said at an event held by UC Berkeley’s Fisher Center for Real Estate & Urban Economics, but that's not how businesses and consumers are acting. "Uncertainty has not stalled out activity... people are ready to engage."

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly said Friday uncertainty over Trump administration policies is weighing on sentiment but not yet on U.S. economic growth, even as monetary policy continues to put downward pressure on inflation, leaving the Fed in no rush to...
mary daly, fed, uncertainty, economy, markets, rates, inflation
94
2025-33-18
Friday, 18 April 2025 11:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved