×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: martin shkreli | pharma bro released from prison

'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli Released Early From Prison

Martin Shkreli
Martin Shkreli appears on the Fox Business Network in New York. (AP, 2017 file photo)

Wednesday, 18 May 2022 02:47 PM

Martin Shkreli, the former pharmaceutical executive known for raising the price of a lifesaving drug more than 40-fold, has been released from prison, where he had been serving a seven-year term for fraud.

The early release of the 39-year-old Shkreli from a low security prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania was confirmed on Wednesday by the prison and by Benjamin Brafman, who represented Shkreli at his 2017 criminal trial.

"Martin Shkreli has been released from Allenwood prison and transferred to a BOP halfway house after completing all programs that allowed for his prison sentence to be shortened," Brafman said in a statement, referring to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Shkreli is eligible to be released completely from federal custody on Sept. 14. His confinement is now overseen by a New York office that helps prisoners reenter society.

Speculation about Shkreli's whereabouts grew on Wednesday after photos appeared on Twitter of an older-looking man who resembled him, accompanied by a man wearing a "Free Shkreli" t-shirt.

Shkreli became known as "pharma bro" after raising the price of the anti-parisitic drug Daraprim to $750 per tablet from $17.50 in 2015, and appearing unapologetic when criticized.

He was convicted in August 2017 of defrauding investors in two hedge funds he ran, and scheming to defraud investors in drugmaker Retrophin Inc, where he had been chief executive.

Last July, the government sold a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin" that Shkreli bought at auction for $2 million, to help pay off $7.36 million he was ordered to forfeit because of his conviction.

In January, a Manhattan judge banned Shkreli from the drug industry for life and ordered him to pay $64.6 million for trying to keep generic Daraprim rivals off the market.

The following month, the Brooklyn judge who oversaw Shkreli's criminal trial permanently banned him from serving as an officer or director of public companies.

Brafman said he has "encouraged Mr. Shkreli to make no further statement."

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Martin Shkreli, the former pharmaceutical executive known for raising the price of a lifesaving drug more than 40-fold, has been released from prison, where he had been serving a seven-year term for fraud.
martin shkreli, pharma bro released from prison
326
2022-47-18
Wednesday, 18 May 2022 02:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved