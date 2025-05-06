Marriott Cuts 2025 Revenue Outlook as Travel Demand Slows

Hotel operator Marriott International trimmed its 2025 room revenue forecast Tuesday, as it braces for slowing travel demand in the U.S. amid tariffs-induced fears of an economic recession.

The company expects room revenue growth of 1.5% to 3.5% for the year, compared with 2% to 4% it forecast earlier.

Last week, rival Hilton cut its forecast for room revenue growth, while vacation rental company Airbnb said the booking window is shortening, indicating increased consumer uncertainty and caution in travel spending.