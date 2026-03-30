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Zuckerberg's $20 Billion Wipeout: Meta Court Losses Spark 'Big Tobacco' Fears

Zuckerberg's $20 Billion Wipeout: Meta Court Losses Spark 'Big Tobacco' Fears
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg leaves the Los Angeles Superior Court after testifying on February 18, 2026 in Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij/Getty Images)

Monday, 30 March 2026 09:19 AM EDT

Mark Zuckerberg’s fortune took a massive hit as Meta’s legal troubles rattled investors, wiping more than $20 billion from his net worth in a single day, the New York Post reports.

Shares of the Facebook and Instagram parent dropped nearly 5% Friday, capping a brutal week that has seen the stock fall about 13%.

The selloff intensified after two major courtroom defeats raised fears that Meta could face a wave of lawsuits similar to those that once hammered Big Tobacco.

The damage was swift.

Roughly $119 billion in market value vanished Thursday alone, knocking Meta out of the top seven U.S. companies by market cap for the first time since 2023.

Zuckerberg, who owns about 13% of the company, saw his wealth tumble to roughly $182.5 billion — down $21 billion in just 24 hours — making him the biggest loser on the Forbes real-time billionaire rankings.

The legal blows came back-to-back.

A New Mexico court ruled that Meta failed to protect children from sexual predators, hitting the company with $375 million in penalties.

A day later, a California jury found Meta and Google’s YouTube deliberately built addictive features targeting young users, awarding $4.2 million in damages to a now 20-year-old woman.

Meta says it will appeal both decisions, but investors are focused on the bigger risk: a flood of similar lawsuits already building across the country.

Legal experts say the rulings could mark a turning point, opening the door for thousands of cases accusing social media companies of designing platforms that hook kids and expose them to harm — a potential reckoning that could reshape the industry.

© 2026 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


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Mark Zuckerberg's fortune took a massive hit as Meta's legal troubles rattled investors, wiping more than $20 billion from his net worth in a single day, the New York Post reports.
mark zuckerberg, meta, stock, lawsuits
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2026-19-30
Monday, 30 March 2026 09:19 AM
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