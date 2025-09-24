WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: mark zuckerberg | instagram | 3 billion | users

Zuckerberg: Instagram Has 3 Billion Active Monthly Users

Zuckerberg: Instagram Has 3 Billion Active Monthly Users
White House “AI and Crypto Czar” David Scahs, left, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg share a moment during a dinner at the State Dining Room of the White House on September 4, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 24 September 2025 12:02 PM EDT

Meta Platforms' Instagram has grown to 3 billion Monthly Active Users, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday, marking another milestone for one of the most popular social media apps in the world.

Meta last disclosed Instagram's user figures in 2022 when Zuckerberg said the app had hit more than 2 billion monthly active users.

Meta, previously known as Facebook, bought Instagram for $1 billion in 2012, a move that had raised questions about the company's strategy as the social media app had begun with just photo-sharing without significant revenue.

Since then the app has grown astronomically and some firms have estimated it will make up more than half of Meta's U.S. ad revenue this year.

A major factor contributing to Instagram's success is the Reels feature which launched in 2020 and allows users to create short-form content - a market that faces fierce competition from rivals such as TikTok and Google-owned YouTube shorts.

TikTok, owned by Chinese technology behemoth ByteDance, has more than 1 billion users globally who visit monthly, a company spokesperson said earlier this month.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Meta Platforms' Instagram has grown to 3 billion Monthly Active Users, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday, marking another milestone for one of the most popular social media apps in the world.
mark zuckerberg, instagram, 3 billion, users
176
2025-02-24
Wednesday, 24 September 2025 12:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved