Zuckerberg: We Missed Seismic Shift in Social Media

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted to not foreseeing how people now use social media, most notably competitor TikTok, to consume compelling content, including news.



Zuckerberg made the revelation in an interview with technology and media analyst Ben Thompson.



We “sort of missed” the new way that people “interact with discovered content” on social media, Zuckerberg said.



Regardless of who the content creator is, people “just want the best content,” he said.



For Facebook to continue to attract and grow users, the social media platform founder said, it will have to expand compelling content—at least 50% of which will continue to be video.



One way Facebook can compete with other social media giants, Zuckerberg said, is to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm—or “discovery engine”—that can build on a user’s tastes and preferences to deliver relevant content to them.



No social media platform or Internet search engine, however, has developed an AI engine that can cull from all types of media content, including text, photos and video, he said.



“No one is really building the AI recommendation system—or the discovery engine, as we call it—across all of these different types of things and blending them together. I think that’s a huge area where we can create a lot of value, because, I think, at the end of the day, a lot of the competition that we’ve going to have, whether it’s with TikTok or others —is medium specific,” Zuckerberg continued.



“Social connections are always going to matter,” Zuckerberg said of Facebook’s ability to connect family, friends and business associates, “but by and large, at this point, I think just being able to produce a feed where, over time, more and more of the content is going to be recommended by AI across the whole corpus that exists” is going to be compelling for users.



“That actually creates social interactions, and that’s a loop that’s primarily in messaging now, so we’ve been very focused on that,” he said.



Zuckerberg confessed he did not foresee TikTok’s tremendous popularity and dismissed it early on as merely a “shorter version of YouTube. It didn’t fit my pattern of a social thing.”



Zuckerberg called the Chinese social media sensation a “very effective competitor.”



Facebook is losing users in North America, and its stock is down more than 56% this year.



