Ex-NY Times Chief Mark Thompson Tapped to Run CNN

Warner Bros Discovery named Mark Thompson as CEO of CNN on Wednesday, tasking the former New York Times and BBC chief with reviving a news network beset by sagging ratings and falling profits.

The announcement follows Chris Licht's exit in June after a rocky one year at the helm that included a divisive town hall with former Republican U.S. President Donald Trump and the shutdown of CNN+ streaming service just weeks after its launch.

With Thompson, 66, Warner Bros Discovery is turning to an executive with ample experience at the top level, unlike Licht - a former TV producer who had worked on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert."

During his 8-year tenure as the CEO of the Times, Thompson helped transform the Gray Lady into a beacon for newspapers in the internet age by focusing on digital subscriptions.

The Times' share price grew nearly five-fold in the period, widely outperforming the benchmark S&P 500 index.