Tags: mark thompson | cnn | warner bros discovery | ceo

Ex-NY Times Chief Mark Thompson Tapped to Run CNN

mark thompson media executive in open collar shirt and dark blue windowpane jacket
Mark Thompson speaks during a keynote address at CES 2019 at The Venetian Las Vegas on Jan. 8, 2019. (David Becker/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 30 August 2023 08:18 AM EDT

Warner Bros Discovery named Mark Thompson as CEO of CNN on Wednesday, tasking the former New York Times and BBC chief with reviving a news network beset by sagging ratings and falling profits.

The announcement follows Chris Licht's exit in June after a rocky one year at the helm that included a divisive town hall with former Republican U.S. President Donald Trump and the shutdown of CNN+ streaming service just weeks after its launch.

With Thompson, 66, Warner Bros Discovery is turning to an executive with ample experience at the top level, unlike Licht - a former TV producer who had worked on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert."

During his 8-year tenure as the CEO of the Times, Thompson helped transform the Gray Lady into a beacon for newspapers in the internet age by focusing on digital subscriptions.

The Times' share price grew nearly five-fold in the period, widely outperforming the benchmark S&P 500 index.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

