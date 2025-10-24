WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: mark carney | canada | trump | trade | talks | ontario | ad

Carney: Canada Ready to Resume US Trade Talks

Carney: Canada Ready to Resume US Trade Talks
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks visits the Toronto Blue Jays during baseball's World Series media day, Oct. 23, 2025, in Toronto,. (Sammy Kogan/AP)

Friday, 24 October 2025 10:32 AM EDT

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday said his country is prepared to pick up trade negotiations with the United States when Washington is ready, adding that Canada cannot control trade policy with its neighbor to the south.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday night said trade talks with Canada were over after an Ontario political ad cited Republican icon Ronald Reagan saying tariffs cause trade wars and economic disaster.

"My colleagues have been working with their American colleagues on detailed constructive negotiations, discussions on specific sectors — steel, aluminum and energy," Carney said before departing Ottawa for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in his first official visit to Asia.

"We stand ready to pick up on that progress," he said.

Carney added that Canada can control new partnerships and opportunities, including with the "economic giants of Asia," the focus of his trip.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday said his country is prepared to pick up trade negotiations with the United States when Washington is ready, adding that Canada cannot control trade policy with its neighbor to the south.
mark carney, canada, trump, trade, talks, ontario, ad, reagan
140
2025-32-24
Friday, 24 October 2025 10:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved