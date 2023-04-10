×
Tags: malware | usb phone | computer charging stations | fbi

FBI Warns: Avoid Public Phone Charging Stations

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 10 April 2023 04:28 PM EDT

The FBI is warning the public that crooks have infected public phone charging stations with “juice jacking” that can install malware on cellphones, tablets and computers, CNBC reports.

Instead of trusting public stations at malls and airports, people should use their own USB cables and charging plugs, the FBI says.

The malware can also install software on a device to give hackers access to data on a personal device, particularly usernames and passwords.

“Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centers,” the FBI’s Denver field office tweeted. “Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices. Carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead.”

The warning echoes similar reminders on the FBI website that also include admonitions about using anti-virus software and being vigilant when on the interne.

