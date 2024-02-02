×
Move Over Magnificent 7. 'MnM' Is Hot: Raymond James

Trader Gregory Rowe works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Richard Drew/AP/2019 file photo)

By    |   Friday, 02 February 2024 11:40 AM EST

FANG and the Magnificent 7 have had their time in the sun. “MnM” are the hot new stocks, Raymond James said in a client note, CNBC Pro reports.

MnM is an acronym for “Microsoft, Nvidia and *now* Meta Leading in AI Era,” wrote Raymond James analyst Josh Beck, who has turned bullish on Meta Platforms after it posted better than expected quarterly profits Thursday.

Beck has a “strong buy” rating on Meta with a price target of $550, a near 40% upside to the stock’s Thursday $394.78 close.

CNBC TV’s “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer first coined the FANG term on his show in 2013. It stands for Facebook (Meta), Amazon, Netflix, and Google (Alphabet).

A Bank of America analyst coined the Magnificent 7 term in 2023 for the stocks: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla.

Fueled by frenzy over artificial intelligence, the Magnificent 7 had a blowout year in 2023, largely responsible for Nasdaq’s stellar 24% return.

Beck is hoping MnM will become the latest moniker to take Wall Street by storm.

“While perhaps less tangible than NVDA GPUs or MSFT Azure/Copilot opportunities, we see a $25B to $60B incremental AI/ GenAI revenue opportunity unfolding through AI-bolstered engagement and performance gains in addition to GenAI-enhanced B2C messaging bots and creative asset creation capabilities,” Beck wrote in the note.

