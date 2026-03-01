WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: maersk | suez canal | middle east | war

Maersk Pauses Suez Canal Sailings, Citing Escalating Conflict

Maersk Pauses Suez Canal Sailings, Citing Escalating Conflict
A sailboat, a cargo and a ferry ship pass the El Qantara bridge over the Suez Canal, which connects the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea through the Gulf of Suez. (Horst Ossinger/AP file)

Sunday, 01 March 2026 10:54 AM EST

Denmark's Maersk said Sunday it will pause sailings through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Suez Canal and reroute ships around the Cape of Good Hope, after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran plunged the region into turmoil.

"Due to the deteriorating security situation in the Middle East region following the escalating military conflict, we have decided...to pause future Trans-Suez sailings through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait for the time being," Maersk said in a statement.

Maersk had said on Friday it would temporarily reroute some of its sailings around the Cape of Good Hope, away from the Suez Canal, citing unforeseen constraints in the Red Sea region.

The container shipping group last month announced a gradual return of some services to the Suez route, seen as a key step towards ending two years of global trade disruption caused by attacks on ships in the Red Sea by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and take all needed actions," the company said.

"Once the situation stabilizes and the security conditions again permit, we will continue to prioritize the Trans-Suez route," Maersk added, commenting on its Middle East-India to Mediterranean and Middle East-India to East Coast U.S. services.

Maersk also said it was suspending all vessel crossings in the Strait of Hormuz until further notice, adding that services calling ports in the Arabian Gulf may experience delays, rerouting, or schedule adjustments.

The shipping giant added it was still accepting cargo to the Middle East.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Denmark's Maersk said Sunday it will pause sailings through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Suez Canal and reroute ships around the Cape of Good Hope, after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran plunged the region into turmoil.
maersk, suez canal, middle east, war
247
2026-54-01
Sunday, 01 March 2026 10:54 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved