WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: macys | earnings | inflation

Macy's Swings to Q2 Profit Amid 'Discriminating' Shoppers

Macy's Swings to Q2 Profit Amid 'Discriminating' Shoppers
(AP)

Wednesday, 21 August 2024 07:13 AM EDT

Macy's swung back to a profit in its second quarter but suffered yet another sales decline as inflationary weary shoppers rein in spending, with their focus increasingly on buying the essentials.

The company, which also operates upscale Bloomingdale's stores and cosmetics chain Bluemercury, cut its annual sales forecast given what it called “a more discriminating consumer" and the need to roll out more sales to entice them.

The company reported a profit of $150 million, or 53 cents per share, in the three-months ended Aug. 3, topping Wall Street expectations for per-share earnings of 30 cents, according to a survey by FactSet. It's also a rebound from the loss of $22 million, or 8 cents per share, in the same period a year ago.

Yet sales fell nearly 4% to $4.94 billion, from $5.13 billion last year, and below the $5.06 billion that industry analysts were looking for.

Shares slumped 8% before the opening bell Wednesday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Macy's swung back to a profit in its second quarter but suffered yet another sales decline as inflationary weary shoppers rein in spending, with their focus increasingly on buying the essentials.
macys, earnings, inflation
156
2024-13-21
Wednesday, 21 August 2024 07:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved