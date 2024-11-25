Macy's Finds Worker Hid $154M in Delivery Expenses

Macy's Monday delayed the publication of its third-quarter results Monday after it found an employee hid millions in delivery expenses and instead posted preliminary results in which its sales missed Wall Street expectations.

A single employee "intentionally" made wrong accounting entries to hide up to $154 million of delivery expenses from the fourth quarter of 2021 through third quarter of 2024, the department store chain said.

Macy's had recorded about $4.36 billion as delivery expenses in this period.

Macy's much-anticipated earnings report gives Wall Street an indication of the strength of U.S. holiday shopping.

Shares of the Bloomingdale's parent, which was set to report results on Nov. 26, fell 2%, as the company expects third-quarter sales to drop 2.4%.

Macy's said it discovered the accounting error when preparing its third-quarter results, ended Nov. 2.

"It looks bad... It indicates that they were caught off guard by this," Morningstar analyst David Swartz said, adding that the error should not worry investors as the amount over three years does not seem significant for Macy's.

The company said the employee is no longer with the company and that an independent investigation showed no involvement by any other employee and there was no sign of the error affecting cash management activities or vendor payments.

Macy's preliminary results showed net sales fell to $4.74 billion compared to $4.77 billion based on estimates compiled by LSEG, a sign that steep promotions have failed to draw customers who have turned selective on purchases for the holidays.

CEO Tony Spring, however, said November comparable sales were trending ahead of third-quarter levels, in the run-up to the crucial shopping season, where retailers offer big discounts.

Macy's surprise announcement has amplified concerns of an uncertain holiday season, which is likely to favor large retailers such as Walmart and Amazon.

Target and several other department store chains, however, may see muted sales due to their skewness toward more slightly pricey non-essential items.

Macy's expects to report its full third-quarter financial results and hold its earnings conference call, in which it will provide its fourth quarter and annual outlooks, by Dec. 11.

"While we work diligently to complete the investigation as soon as practicable and ensure this matter is handled appropriately, our colleagues are focused on...executing our strategy for a successful holiday season," Spring said.