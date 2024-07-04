WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: macys | arkhouse | brigade capital

Arkhouse, Brigade Capital Raise Macy's Bid to $6.9B

Arkhouse, Brigade Capital Raise Macy's Bid to $6.9B
Macy's Flagship Store in Herald Square, New York - world famous for the Christmas Holiday Window Displays - and its sponsorship of the Thansgiving Day Parade and Fourth of July fireworks display. (AP)

Thursday, 04 July 2024 12:01 PM EDT

Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management have raised their bid to buy Macy's for about $6.9 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of the department store chain were up 1.1% in after-market trading Wednesday.

The new proposal is to acquire Macy's stock that Arkhouse and Brigade Capital do not already own for $24.80 each, up from $24 per share offered in March, the report added. Arkhouse, which has a 4.4% stake in Macy's, had earlier raised the offer price to $24 per share from $21.

Arkhouse Management, Brigade Capital and Macy's did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The current bid of $24.80 represents a nearly 43% premium to Macy's closing price on Dec. 8 when deal talks first emerged.

Macy's had ended a nearly two-months long proxy contest with Arkhouse Management in April by adding two of the activist investor's nominees, Richard Clark and Richard Markee, to its board.

The retailer had then said it was engaging with Arkhouse and Brigade Capital over their revised buyout proposal.

Clark and Markee were joining as part of the board's finance committee, which in addition to its existing responsibilities, would oversee the evaluation of the proposal from Arkhouse and Brigade.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management have raised their bid to buy Macy's for about $6.9 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported.
macys, arkhouse, brigade capital
207
2024-01-04
Thursday, 04 July 2024 12:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved