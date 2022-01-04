×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: macy

Macy's Shortens Store Hours as COVID-19 Cases Surge

Macy's Shortens Store Hours as COVID-19 Cases Surge
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 04 January 2022 06:04 PM

Macy's Inc will reduce its U.S. store hours for the rest of January as it prepares for potential COVID-19 cases among workers with the Omicron variant driving up infections across the United States.

Stores will now be open between 11 am and 8 pm from Monday to Thursday instead of 10 am to 9 pm, but the timings remain unchanged from Friday to Sunday, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Our store colleagues will continue to work their normal allocated hours. We will continue to monitor the situation and follow the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and jurisdictional guidelines," said Andrea Schwartz, senior director of external communications at Macy's.

The rapid spike in Omicron cases has disrupted businesses across the United States, with Walmart on Monday saying it had temporarily shut almost 60 stores in COVID-19 hotspots in December to sanitize them against the virus.

Apple also closed all of its 12 New York City stores to indoor shopping in December.

The United States reported almost a million new coronavirus infections on Monday, with the fast-spreading Omicron variant estimated to account for 95.4% of cases as of Jan. 1.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Macy's Inc will reduce its U.S. store hours for the rest of January as it prepares for potential COVID-19 cases among workers with the Omicron variant driving up infections across the United States.Stores will now be open between 11 am and 8 pm from Monday to Thursday...
macy
193
2022-04-04
Tuesday, 04 January 2022 06:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved