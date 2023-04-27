×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: lyft layoffs

Lyft to Lay Off 1,072 in Cost-Cutting Drive

Lyft to Lay Off 1,072 in Cost-Cutting Drive
(AP)

Thursday, 27 April 2023 12:04 PM EDT

Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc said it will lay off about 1,072 employees, or 26% of its workforce, in one of the first steps by the new Chief Executive David Risher, sending its shares up by about 1% on Thursday.

Risher, who took over earlier this month, had recently said the company will "significantly" cut jobs, without providing the number of jobs that would be affected.

Lyft will also eliminate more than 250 open positions and incur about $41 million to $47 million in costs related to severance and employee benefits in the second quarter, it said in an exchange filing.

It will also take additional costs related to stock-based compensations, which it said cannot be estimated at the time.

The money saved from job cuts will be used to support "service-level improvements" for riders and drivers, Lyft said, promising to offer more details in its first-quarter earnings call on May 4.

This is the second round of job cuts by Lyft, which faces competition from bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc in a slowing economy. It had laid off about 683 employees, or 13% of its then workforce, in November.

Coming off pandemic lows, Uber and Lyft are locked in a battle for market share, and investors worry that Lyft's price cuts to avoid being a distant second in the North American ride-sharing market would squeeze its profit.

Lyft's stock has so far this year lost 8.6% of its value compared with Uber's gain of 20%, as of Wednesday's close.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc said it will lay off about 1,072 employees, or 26% of its workforce, in one of the first steps by the new Chief Executive David Risher, sending its shares up by about 1% on Thursday.
lyft layoffs
249
2023-04-27
Thursday, 27 April 2023 12:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved