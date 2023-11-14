×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: luxury spending | consumer discretionary

No Big Boost Expected in Luxury Spending This Holiday

No Big Boost Expected in Luxury Spending This Holiday
Hermes boutique in Beverly Hills, California (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 14 November 2023 11:51 AM EST

Global sales of luxury goods will likely not grow significantly in the fourth quarter, with tourist flows to Europe key to spending there as local shoppers tighten their purse strings, consultancy Bain & company said.

"It will really be linked to tourist flows," said Bain partner Federica Levato of spending on high end goods in Europe, noting that local shoppers had reined back spending after three years of strong, post-pandemic growth.

Although there were some initial cancellations of trips to Europe from the Americans in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war, including a few for the holiday season, the situation currently seems "normal," according to Levato.

In its twice-yearly report, Bain said global sales of personal goods - spanning clothing, accessories and beauty products - were likely to be flattish in the fourth quarter, year-on-year, after a 3% decline at current exchange rates in the third quarter.

For 2024, Bain's "probable scenario" forecasts a rise of between 1% and 4% at constant exchange rates, while a more optimistic range goes up to 7%, with a return of tourist flows likely outpacing demand from locals.

Personal luxury goods sales this year are set to grow by 8% at constant exchange rates to 362 billion euros ($387 billion), as spending in the United States and Europe returns to more normalized levels after a surge over the past three years.

The Chinese, who are fueling growth in Asia, could fully return to Europe by the end of next year, according to Levato, who said they were already spending 40% of 2019 levels in Europe.

Levato noted shoppers were favoring high-end jewelry, seen as investment pieces, as well as fragrance and makeup, with the leading brands doing best.

($1 = 0.9348 euros)

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Global sales of luxury goods will likely not grow significantly in the fourth quarter, with tourist flows to Europe key to spending there as local shoppers tighten their purse strings, consultancy Bain & company said.
luxury spending, consumer discretionary
288
2023-51-14
Tuesday, 14 November 2023 11:51 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved