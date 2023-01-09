×
Lululemon Expects Margin Squeeze, Shares Fall 12.5%

(AP)

Monday, 09 January 2023 07:32 AM EST

Lululemon Athletica Inc. said Monday it expects holiday quarter gross margins to decline as the apparel maker grapples with increased costs amid a drop in consumer spending due to persistently-high inflation.

Shares of the yoga pant maker fell 12.53% to $288.36 in premarket trading at 7:28 a.m. EST.

The company said it expects gross margin to decline 90 to 110 basis points in the fourth quarter, compared to its previous expectation of an increase of 10-20 basis points.

Lululemon, however, said it expects fourth-quarter net revenue to be in the range of $2.66 billion to $2.70 billion, compared with its previous range of $2.61 billion to $2.66 billion.

It also expects diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.22 to $4.27, compared to its prior expectation of $4.20 to $4.30.

Monday, 09 January 2023 07:32 AM
