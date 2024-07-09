WATCH TV LIVE

EV Maker Lucid to Recall 5,200 Air Luxury Sedans

Tuesday, 09 July 2024 07:19 AM EDT

Lucid Group will recall about 5,251 of its 2022-2023 Air luxury sedans due to a software error that could cause a loss of power, according to a notice from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published Tuesday.

The regulator added the EV maker will also recall about 7,506 of its 2022-2024 Air luxury sedans due to an issue with a coolant heater that could fail to defrost the windshield.

Lucid had released an over-the-air software update in June as a fix for the software error and a separate update to identify a high voltage coolant heater failure and provide a warning to the drivers of the affected vehicles.

The company had reported second-quarter deliveries above market expectations on Monday, as price cuts helped boost demand for its luxury electric sedans.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


