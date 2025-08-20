WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: lowes | foundation building materials

Lowe's to Buy Foundation Building Materials for $8.8B

Lowe's to Buy Foundation Building Materials for $8.8B
A Lowe's home improvement store in Tallahassee, Florida. (Phil Sears/AP)

Wednesday, 20 August 2025 06:20 AM EDT

Lowe's Cos. said Wednesday it has agreed to buy interior building products distributor Foundation Building Materials for about $8.8 billion.

The home improvement retailer is betting on the acquisition to boost its Total Home strategy by strengthening its product lineup for professional customers such as contractors and builders through faster order fulfillment.

The move follows Lowe's acquisition of Artisan Design for $1.33 billion in April.

The company raised its total annual sales forecast to a range of $84.5 billion to $85.5 billion, compared to its prior expectation of $83.5 to $84.5 billion.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Lowe's Cos. said Wednesday it has agreed to buy interior building products distributor Foundation Building Materials for about $8.8 billion.
lowes, foundation building materials
92
2025-20-20
Wednesday, 20 August 2025 06:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved