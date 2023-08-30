×
Tags: lower income americans | inflation | rent | food | utilities

Poorest Americans Tap Debt, Buy Less Food

Shoppers at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., just ahead of last year's Thanksgiving, as Americans were bracing for a costly holiday, with double-digit percent increases for turkey, potatoes, stuffing, canned pumpkin and other staples. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 30 August 2023 12:01 PM EDT

Inflation is wreaking the most havoc on Americans at or below the poverty line, with many using credit cards to buy food, falling behind on rent and struggling to pay utility bills, Bloomberg reports.

Among those who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), 42% skipped meals in August and 55% ate less because they could not afford to buy food — double the percentages from last year, according to benefits software firm Propel Inc.

For households consisting of just one individual, the poverty line is $14,580 in annual income. For a household of four, it’s $30,000.

An increasing number of lower-income households had their utilities shut off in July, or were about to, as they could not afford the prior month’s utility bill or rent.

Two-thirds of those using SNAP were carrying some form of debt, suggesting that many could be using credit cards to buy groceries.

“We’ve seen a lot of cutbacks in safety net benefits this year, and we’re seeing the impact” of those budget cuts, said Justin King, Propel’s policy director.

Indeed, as social support programs that were expanded during the pandemic have been eliminated or reduced, lower-income household finances are suffering, and their confidence is falling right along with these economic hardships, the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse survey Tuesday showed.

Two-thirds of respondents in August found it very or somewhat hard to afford basic necessities, an increase from July.

SNAP emergency allotments expired at the beginning of this year, and in May, when the Biden Administration declared the COVID health emergency over, households got lower benefit payments.

Propel’s data is based on a survey of 2,846 of its 5 million users, conducted in the first two weeks of August.

© 2023 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

