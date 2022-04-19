L'Oreal 1Q22 Sales Up 13.5%

Cosmetics group L'Oreal reported better than expected first-quarter sales growth on Tuesday, citing strong U.S. and European demand as consumers brushed off concerns about inflation and snapped up high-end beauty products.

Sales for the first three months of 2022 rose 13.5% on a like-for-like basis to 9.06 billion euros ($9.8 billion), with double-digit growth from Europe and North America.

Analysts had expected 10.6% sales growth, according to a consensus estimate cited by Credit Suisse. ($1 = 0.9270 euros)