Tags: loreal first quarter sales increase 13.5%

L'Oreal 1Q22 Sales Up 13.5%

L'Oreal
Headquarters of L'Oreal, the world's largest cosmetics maker, in Clichy, near Paris. (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 19 April 2022 12:23 PM

Cosmetics group L'Oreal reported better than expected first-quarter sales growth on Tuesday, citing strong U.S. and European demand as consumers brushed off concerns about inflation and snapped up high-end beauty products.

Sales for the first three months of 2022 rose 13.5% on a like-for-like basis to 9.06 billion euros ($9.8 billion), with double-digit growth from Europe and North America.

Analysts had expected 10.6% sales growth, according to a consensus estimate cited by Credit Suisse. ($1 = 0.9270 euros)

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


