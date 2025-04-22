WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: lockheed | martin | earnings | defense | demand

Lockheed Martin's Profit Rises on Resilient Defense Demand

Lockheed Martin's Profit Rises on Resilient Defense Demand

Lockheed Martin Advanced Technology Center at its campus located in Silicon Valley, the research and development center of Lockheed Martin Corporation. (Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 22 April 2025 08:49 AM EDT

Lockheed Martin reported a higher first-quarter profit Tuesday and reaffirmed its forecasts for the year on the back of resilient demand for its missile systems and fighter jets. Shares of Lockheed were up 3% in pre-market trading on Tuesday as the company posted earnings per share of $7.28 beating Wall Street analyst expectations of $6.34.

U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war has rattled markets and upset some allies. For example Canada, which is hit by steep tariffs, has ordered a review of a C$19 billion contract for 88 of Lockheed Martin's F-35 jets, with Prime Minister Mark Carney saying the country relies too much on the U.S. for security.

Still, defense contractors have benefited from a surge in demand for weapons against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East.

Legacy companies in the sector are also expected to get a potential boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's review of military equipment export rules that he is seeking to ease.

Lockheed's aerospace business, which makes the F-35 fighter jet, posted a 3.1% rise in sales in the first quarter.

The F-35 program has been beset by delays in rolling out a technology upgrade to give the jet better displays and processing capabilities for its electronic systems.

Lockheed reported total revenue of $17.96 billion in the first quarter, up 4.5% from a year earlier. Sales during the quarter increased at all the company's units, except its space division.

The company's net income rose to $1.71 billion, or $7.28 per share, in the quarter, from about $1.55 billion, or $6.39 per share, a year earlier.

Despite an uncertain environment, some experts believe a higher U.S. defense budget will aid revenues at contractors by improving backlogs on key programs.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Lockheed Martin reported a higher first-quarter profit Tuesday and reaffirmed its forecasts for the year on the back of resilient demand for its missile systems and fighter jets.
lockheed, martin, earnings, defense, demand
291
2025-49-22
Tuesday, 22 April 2025 08:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved