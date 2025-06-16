Lockheed, Boeing Tout Golden Dome Credentials at Paris Air Show

Lockheed Martin and Boeing said Monday they are positioning themselves to secure a significant share of U.S. President Donald Trump's Golden Dome missile defense system, as competition intensifies over what could become one of the world's largest defense contracts.

Announced by Trump in January, Golden Dome is projected to cost up to $175 billion and aims to create a network of satellites, perhaps numbering in the hundreds, to detect, track and potentially intercept incoming missiles.

While the program envisions cutting-edge technologies such as space-based interceptors and directed-energy weapons, many of the early systems are expected to come from existing defense platforms. That puts established players like L3Harris Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Boeing and RTX Corp in contention for early contracts.

"We clearly have a whole number of product lines that will contribute very well, that are going to fit very well with what is necessary to achieve the mission," said Tim Cahill, President of Missiles and Fire Control at Lockheed Martin.

"The key is going to be in the acceleration in some cases of production for volume, the upgrades potentially, the enhancements," Cahill told reporters at the Paris Airshow, the world's largest aerospace gathering.

Lockheed Martin already supplies systems that could be integrated into Golden Dome, including C2BMC missile detection and command system, the PAC-3 advanced air defense missile and the THAAD interceptor.

At a separate media briefing at the air show, Boeing's interim CEO for space and defense, Steve Parker, said the company had done "a lot of work" on Golden Dome, without going into details.

Boeing has developed compact laser weapons capable of downing drones and potentially intercepting missiles and it produces components for the PAC-3 missile, including seekers.

Elon Musk's SpaceX, as the largest rocket launcher and satellite company in the world, is considered a frontrunner for Golden Dome, although Musk's recent falling out with Trump has led to a review of SpaceX contracts, Reuters reported last week.

AI-firm Palantir and drone-maker Anduril are also potential beneficiaries for components of the system.

Stephanie Hill, Lockheed's president of the Rotary and Mission Systems, said it had "a lot of discussions" with competitors about collaborating on Golden Dome, without naming any.

She said that SpaceX, Palantir and Anduril were among the companies that could offer important technology for the project.

"It's going to take all of industry ... defense industry, commercial industry, it's going to take all of government and academia to really make this Golden Dome for America," Hill said.

Golden Dome's funding remains uncertain. Republican lawmakers have proposed a $25-billion initial investment as part of a broader $150-billion defense package, but this funding is tied to a contentious reconciliation bill that faces significant hurdles in Congress.