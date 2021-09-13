Litecoin Jumps by $20 on Fake Press Release

Litecoin, along with a handful of other cryptocurrency stocks were jacked up Monday morning on the news of a fictitious press release, accoding to The Verge. The release said that Walmart had decided to honor Litecoin for payments, and it contained a broken URL and no link to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), where Walmart is registered as a listed company.

At one point, Litecoin's value was up as much as $20. As of this writing, it was trading for $178.51, down 3.10%. There was no immediate news as to who or what entity was behind the fake press release, and both Litecoin and Walmart declined to respond to inquiries from The Verge for comment.