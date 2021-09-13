×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Money | Litecoin cryptocurrency | Walmart

Litecoin Jumps by $20 on Fake Press Release

Litecoin
Litecoin (AP)

Monday, 13 September 2021 12:45 PM

Litecoin, along with a handful of other cryptocurrency stocks were jacked up Monday morning on the news of a fictitious press release, accoding to The Verge. The release said that Walmart had decided to honor Litecoin for payments, and it contained a broken URL and no link to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), where Walmart is registered as a listed company.

At one point, Litecoin's value was up as much as $20. As of this writing, it was trading for $178.51, down 3.10%. There was no immediate news as to who or what entity was behind the fake press release, and both Litecoin and Walmart declined to respond to inquiries from The Verge for comment.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Litecoin, along with a handful of other cryptocurrency stocks were jacked up Monday morning on the news of a fictitious press release, accoding to The Verge.
Litecoin cryptocurrency, Walmart
119
2021-45-13
Monday, 13 September 2021 12:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved