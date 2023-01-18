Lisa Marie Presley's 3 Daughters Inherit $500M Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley, who died Jan. 12 at the age of 54, left the family's Graceland estate to her three daughters.

Twins Harper and Finely Lockwood, 14, and Riley Keough, 33, will inherit the Memphis, Tennessee, property, estimated to be worth $500 million, the New York Post reports.

Elvis passed down the mansion to his nine-year-old daughter when he died in 1977, and she officially received the keys to her childhood home on her 25th birthday.

Besides being the sole owner of the iconic tourist attraction that brings in annual revenue of $10 million, Lisa Marie Presley inherited $100 million when her father died at the untimely age of 42.

The younger Presley promptly squandered the inheritance through disastrous business decisions.

Her mother, Priscilla Presley, is credited with turning Graceland into a museum in 1982 and making it one of the world's most popular tourist destinations. Sprawling over 13 acres, Graceland showcases some of the 299 gold and platinum records the King of Rock and Roll earned during his career, as well as his stage costumes, music room and the famous Jungle Room.

Lisa Marie, who died of cardiac arrest, will be buried at Graceland's Meditation Garden beside her father and her son Benjamin Keough, who committed suicide at the age of 27 in July 2020.

Also buried there are her paternal grandparents, Vernon and Gladys Presley, great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley, and Elvis Presley's twin brother, Jessie Presley, who died at birth.

Ten years ago, when the fate of the estate trust was up in the air, Presley told Entertainment Tonight, Graceland "is absolutely 100% mine, and it has always been mine. It will always be. And when it is no longer mine, it will be my children's.



"It will never be sold. And that is that."