LinkedIn CEO to Take Over Microsoft Office

Ryan Roslansky, CEO of LinkedIn, at the Concordia Annual Summit in New York. (Riccardo Savi/Getty Images/2021 file)

Wednesday, 04 June 2025 11:27 AM EDT

The CEO of LinkedIn will take additional responsibility for Microsoft's Office products, while an executive responsible for one of the company's leading business-to-business artificial intelligence products will start reporting to head of the company's Windows unit, according to a memo from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella viewed by Reuters.

Ryan Roslansky, who oversees the business-focused social network owned by Microsoft, will remain CEO of LinkedIn but also oversee products such as Word and Excel and also "Copilot," Microsoft's leading AI product, within the company's productivity software suite, the memo said.

Roslansky will report to Rajesh Jha, who oversees Microsoft Windows and Teams, among other duties. The memo said existing Office leaders Sumit Chauhan and Gaurav Sareen will report to Jha as well.

Also moving to report to Jha will be Charles Lamanna, who leads "Copilot" for business and industrial users, the memo said.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


