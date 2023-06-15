×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: linkedin advertising | ai | video streaming services

LinkedIn to Test Advertising on Video Streaming

LinkedIn to Test Advertising on Video Streaming
(AP)

Thursday, 15 June 2023 03:07 PM EDT

Microsoft Corp.-owned LinkedIn said Thursday it was working on a video advertising product that would allow marketers to target users of the professional networking site while they watch content on streaming services.

This comes after LinkedIn introduced AI features to help advertisers write ad content, part of a strategy to expand its ads business at a time when economic uncertainties have hit advertising budgets.

"In-stream video ads can change the way brands and buyers reach and engage their audiences," Penry Price, vice president of marketing solutions at LinkedIn, told Reuters.

LinkedIn's revenue jumped 34% to $3.5 billion last year, helped by advertising demand and a strong job market.

The company generates revenue from ad sales and subscriptions for recruiters, job seekers and sales professionals.

The Information reported the news earlier on Thursday.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Microsoft Corp.-owned LinkedIn said Thursday it was working on a video advertising product that would allow marketers to target users of the professional networking site while they watch content on streaming services.
linkedin advertising, ai, video streaming services
132
2023-07-15
Thursday, 15 June 2023 03:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved