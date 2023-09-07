Liberty Safe to Seek Subpoenas Before Sharing Codes

Liberty Safe has reversed course on its earlier policy of complying with warrants from the FBI or other law enforcement agencies for the codes to its safes.

The gun safe company will now only comply with the feds or police when subpoenaed, The Post Millennial reports. In addition, customers can have their combination removed from Liberty Safe’s database.

Liberty Safe expanded its customer privacy policy after it complied with a safe code request from the Federal Bureau of Investigation in its search of the home of an alleged January 6 protester.

Liberty Safe’s statement, tweeted late Wednesday on X, says:



“We listen to our customers and update our products and practices in response to their evolving needs. Effective immediately, existing customers can visit www.libertysafe.com/pages/combination-removal and fill out the form to have records of their access codes expunged.”

New customers will also have the ability to opt out of the database in coming weeks, Liberty Safe added.

“This change allows customers to take control of how their information is stored and protected,” Liberty Safe continued. “We understand that many of our customers are willing to assume the responsibility of safeguarding their own combination.”

One important caveat to note is that Liberty Safe will not be able to comply with any warrant or subpoena from the authorities for a customer who has had their safe’s code expunged from the company’s database.

Reaction to Liberty Safe’s policy change was mixed. One X user, Tim Pool, applauded the company for balancing complying with authorities’ aim to safeguard the public, with the privacy of its customers.

The Blaze, however, reported that Liberty Safe is facing intense backlash after enabling the FBI to breach the safe of a customer only facing accusations of being involved in the January 6 protests.

The situation arose on Aug. 30, 2023 when the FBI contacted the safe maker, requesting the code to a safe owned by Nathan Hughes of Fayetteville, Arkansas, who the authorities say attended the January 6 protests and whose home they were in the process of raiding.

After verifying the authenticity of the FBI’s warrant, Liberty Safe shared the code to Hughes’ safe with the authorities.

